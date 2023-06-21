ATEEZ achieves new heights in 1st week with THE WORLD EP. 2: OUTLAW crossing 1 million album sales

As indicated by Hanteo Chart on June 20, ATEEZ's 10th mini album THE WORLD EP. 2: OUTLAW. On June 16, the album and title track was released, and within four days, one million copies had been sold. An indicator that measures the power of the K-pop idol group's fanbase is the Initial Chodong figure, which is the number of album sales for a week after the release date. Five years after their debut, ATEEZ demonstrated their global popularity by selling one million copies in the first week.

ATEEZ’s achievements:

The new album from ATEEZ reached its highest sales on its first day of release, when it sold 750,000 copies. This is more than twice as many copies as the first single album, Spin Off: From the Witness sold on its first day of release, which was approximately 350,000. The movie came out in December of last year. After THE WORLD EP. 1: MOVEMENT, ATEEZ became the second Million Seller as the global fan base grew steadily. They grew faster than that of their debut album, TREASURE EP. 1: All to Nothing. released in 2018. This time, there's a special reason for ATEEZ's new record. Stray Kids, SEVENTEEN, BTS, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, NCT Dream, NCT 127, and ENHYPEN are among the K-pop groups that have sold more than 1 million sales in the first week. They are part of large agencies like HYBE, SM, and JYP. ATEEZ became the first boy band from a small 4th generation agency to sell one million copies in its first week of release.

THE WORLD EP. 2: OUTLAW:

In addition, all of the songs, including BOUNCY (K-HOT CHILLI PEPPERS), reached the top spot on the Bugs real-time chart immediately following the release of the new album. Additionally, as of the morning of June 17th, it reached the top spot in 34 countries on the iTunes Top Album Chart and the Worldwide iTunes Album Chart, demonstrating the songs' widespread popularity across the globe. In addition, the music video for BOUNCY received more than 10 million views within eight hours of its release, breaking a previous record. It also topped Music Video Trending Worldwide, Video Trending Worldwide, and Most Viewed in 24 Hours on YouTube.

