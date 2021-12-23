ATEEZ add another date to the LA arm of their 'The Fellowship: Beginning of the End' 2022 world tour

ATEEZ are on a roll and how! Thanks to ATINYs (fandom name) love and support, KQ Entertainment has announced that ATEEZ will have an additional concert in L.A. on January 31. As a result, the L.A. concert which was scheduled to be held at the Los Angeles Forum on January 30, will continue until the next day, January 31.

The members recently sold out all the tickets for their 2022 world tour 'The Fellowship: Beginning of the End'. The world tour will begin on January 7-9 in Seoul and continue to the U.S. and Europe for a total of 15 performances in 12 cities. KQ Entertainment shared that the members are excited to perform in person for their fans and have been working really hard to showcase their best stage.

Not just that, ATEEZ’s new repackage EP 'ZERO: FEVER EPILOGUE' debuted at number 1 on this week’s World Albums chart, in addition to becoming their second album ever to chart on the Billboard 200. Also, both of ATEEZ’s double title tracks landed spots on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales.

Meanwhile, NCT 127’s 'Sticker' stayed strong at number 2 in its 13th week on the World Albums chart. 'Sticker' also became the only K-pop album of 2021 to spend 13 consecutive weeks on the Billboard 200 this week.

Additionally, On December 23, Gaon released the rankings for the week of December 12 to 18, including the album chart and NCT's 'Universe' secured the top spot. 'Universe' also entered at number 1 on Gaon's retail album chart. According to Gaon's data analysis, the album sold a total of 872,985 copies from the day of its release, December 14, until December 18.

Congratulations to ATEEZ and NCT!

