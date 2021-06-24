ATEEZ all set to drop their first Japanese single Dreamers as an OST for Digimon Adventure

The group has also released a teaser video full of summer vibes for the same. Read on to know about it.

ATEEZ will be releasing a song which will be their first Japanese-original track called ‘Dreamers’. The single album will also have the song ‘Blue Summer’ and the acoustic version of ‘Still Here’. It will be available in four different versions with the first press limited edition A and B, a regular edition and one official fan club edition. The single ‘Dreamers’ will be the fifth ending song for the ongoing anime series ‘Digimon Adventure’. ATEEZ released a teaser image as well as a teaser video for the same. The video gives a glimpse of the boys fully immersed in the summer vibe as they sing by the beach and roam around in the woods and the grassland. They are having fun as they play with each other as the upbeat uplifting song plays in the background. The also gives a snapshot of the catchy chorus which is addictive from the first time one hears it!

ATEEZ is an eight-member group formed by KQ Entertainment. The members are: Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, San, Yeosang, Mingi, Wooyoung and Jongho. They debuted in 2018 and have since then released 6 Korean-language extended plays, one studio album and three Japanese albums. The group has sold over one million copies of their albums in South Korea and topped the country’s charts several times. ATEEZ’s previous Japanese album was called ‘Into the A to Z’ that came out in March 2021 and was an original studio album. The band then participated in Mnet’s Kingdom: Legendary War where they had to perform for four rounds and compete to receive the crown. The group frequently performs on ‘Immortal Songs Singing the Legend’ and has become the only boy group to have multiple wins in it.

The single ‘Dreamers’ will also have a music video, both of which will release on 28th July 2021.

