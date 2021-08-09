ATEEZ and Kim Jong Kook’s upcoming album will release on THIS date

We did not expect this! Another masterpiece is on the way as ATEEZ and Kim Jong Kook are collaborating. Shocking the fans of both the artists, KQ Entertainment announced the upcoming release on 9 August. And it will not be just one song as a whole album is on the way, called ‘Season Songs’ with the title track ‘Do You Want To Go See The Sea?’.

The label posted a title poster on their official Twitter account announcing the album. With an animated view of the edge of a sea, the name of the album ‘Season Songs’ can be seen on the top. The name of the title track ‘Do You Want To Go See The Sea?’ can be seen sprawled across in bold lettering along with both the artists’ names in bright white. A beach ball and some water tubes can also be spotted indicating the summary nature of the song. Check out the poster below.

Fans were already curious as to what is cooking in the super-skilled ATEEZ leader Hongjoong’s studio as he recently posted some images of the sea. As shared on ATEEZ’s official Twitter account on 1 August, Hongjoong asked his fans, ATINY, if they want to go watch the sea. Scenic and inviting, the sea in his images looked ready for a fun summer trip along its shore. Watch the post below.

The album ‘Season Songs’ with its title track ‘Do You Want To Go See The Sea?’ will release on 16 August at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

