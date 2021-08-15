ATEEZ and Kim Jong Kook share further updates for ‘Season Songs’

‘Season Songs’ is on its way and the fans cannot wait! The upcoming collaboration album is packed with fun according to all the contents released by the artists. After sharing the announcement that ATEEZ and Kim Jong Kook will join hands to collaborate for a special album titled ‘Season Songs’, fans have been looking forward to the release happening on August 16.

Starting with the four members, the concept images for Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, and Yeosang were dropped on August 11. The same ‘sunny’ concept was followed for the other four members of ATEEZ as San, Mingi, Wooyoung, and Jongho were seen chilling out with their chic outfits on a bright happy-looking day as the sun shined on their handsome faces. The signature question 'Do You Want To Go See the Sea?', which also happens to be the title track of the album, can be seen on all of them. Check out Jongho and Mingi’s images below.

Following the individual images, a group concept image was shared featuring Kim Jong Kook, the collaboration artist on the album. The members of ATEEZ and Kim Jong Kook look ready for a fun day out. Check it out below.

On August 15, another update came in as the official music video teaser was dropped featuring the two artists. Staring down at the camera with ice lollies in their hands, ATEEZ looked ready to spend their summer having the best time. Besides the pool and on the skateboards, they seem to have planned a fun day ahead. Joined by their ‘amigo’ Kim Jong Kook, the boys break into trendy dance moves on a lush field. Watch below.

