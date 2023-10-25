ATEEZ announces December comeback, drops first teaser for new album THE WORLD EP.FIN : WILL

ATEEZ is an eight-member K-pop group under KQ Entertainment. It consists of Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung and Jongho. ATEEZ is all set to make their comeback in December with a new album that will sum up their The World trilogy. The K-pop group will release THE WORLD EP.FIN: WILL on December 1. They debuted in October 2018 in the K-pop music industry.

ATEEZ to release new album THE WORLD EP.FIN: WILL in December

ATEEZ dropped the first teaser from their upcoming album THE WORLD EP.FIN: WILL on October 25 at midnight KST. The upcoming album will have a release date of December 1. The teaser image reflects the name of ATEEZ's upcoming album on a wall covered with graffiti.

ATEEZ's new album will be the third and last installment that will sum up their The World trilogy. Previously the air surrounding ATEEZ's possible comeback was in talks after mysterious hints were spotted at one of their concerts in Gangnam, Seoul. During the 2023 Gangnam Festival Yeongdong-daero K-pop concert, fans were airdropped with a teaser image with 'Follow Your WILL' written on it. Not only these but several billboards bearing the HALATEEZ images were also spotted in the neighborhood.

ATEEZ's THE WORLD trilogy

Since ATEEZ's next album will wrap up its THE WORLD trilogy, let's have a look at all the albums that make up this series. THE WORLD trilogy kicked off with the release of The World EP.1: Movement in July 2022. The album has seven tracks including Guerrilla as the lead single.

It was then followed by the release of The World EP.2: Outlaw on June 16, 2023. The album consists of six tracks including Bouncy (K-Hot Chilli Peppers) as the title track. You can watch the music video of the lead track below. The World trilogy series started with marking the beginning of a secret movement to cause a fissure in this controlled society. The trilogy series reflects on the themes of oppression and the desire to break free.

