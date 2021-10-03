ATEEZ announces music video for 2nd title song 'Eternal Sunshine’

Another fantastic visual experience awaits as ATEEZ has got the ball rolling for the music video of their second title track from latest album 'ZERO: FEVER Part.3'. ‘Eternal Sunshine’ music video will be released on October 4 at midnight KST. Previously, ATEEZ revealed the ‘Deja Vu’ music video after it was chosen as the lead title track by fans.

ATEEZ has been a leader in K-pop ever since the group’s debut in 2018. With well-conceptualized releases and songs that usually transcend most typical norms of the industry. With a solid producing team in place, often backed by leader Hongjoong’s mastery, the group has welcomed fame in ways more than one.

ATEEZ released its seventh mini-album ‘ZERO: FEVER part.3’ on September 13 and was met with love as it landed on the Billboards 200 at number 42, a personal best. Topping the World Albums Chart, the lead song ‘Deja Vu’ took the No.4 spot on the World Digital Song Sales chart. The artist themselves were found at the number 1 rank on the Emerging Artists chart.

Moreover, the boys also became the artist with the fifth highest sales number in Hanteo Chart’s history with their first week sales as ‘ZERO: FEVER part.3’ sold 6,65,350 copies from September 13 to September 19. This not only set a new record for the group but also amounted to a double number since their last release.

The teaser clip for the high tension song shows a newer side of the group once again as the boys look ethereal in the colourful setting, their charms on full display.

