ATEEZ announces title track WORK for GOLDEN HOUR : Part.1 comeback with new poster; see PIC

ATEEZ, the K-pop octet is gearing up for their highly anticipated comeback with their 10th mini-abum GOLDEN HOUR : Part.1 with its title track WORK set to release on May 31.

ATEEZ recently lit up the Coachella stage in Chicago while their last Korean album was THE WORLD EP FIN: WILL released in December 2023.

ATEEZ drops poster for GOLDEN HOUR : Part.1 WORK

On May 12, K-pop boy group ATEEZ took to their social media handles to announce the main track for their upcoming mini-album GOLDEN HOUR : Part.1. The lead track titled WORK will be released alongside a music video featuring members Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung and Jongho will be released on May 31.

While announcing the title track WORK, ATEEZ also dropped an intriguing poster for the same possibly hinting at a Hollywood concept for their highly-anticipated release.

Take a look at ATEEZ’s announcement poster for GOLDEN HOUR : Part.1 WORK here;

GOLDEN HOUR : Part.1 led by WORK will mark ATEEZ's 10th mini-album release since their last Korean album THE WORLD EP FIN: WILL released in December 2023.

Here’s the complete promotion plan for ATEEZ’s GOLDEN HOUR : Part.1 comeback;

More details about ATEEZ’s latest activities

ATEEZ is a 4th-gen K-pop boy group known for their dynamic performances and global influence as they continue to make waves in the music industry. With a lineup comprising Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung, and Jongho, ATEEZ has captivated audiences worldwide since their debut in 2018.

Their recent achievements solidify their status as leaders of the 4th generation of K-pop. ATEEZ started 2024 by embarking on their Towards the Light: Will to Power world tour, selling out venues in Seoul and Saitama, Japan, showcasing their immense popularity and drawing international attention. Recently they took centre stage at Coachella, marking a historic moment as the first K-pop boy group to grace the festival's stage.

ATEEZ's latest single, Not Okay, dominated charts upon its release, further cementing their position as global icons. Moreover, member Hongjoong's collaboration with Chungha on EENIE MEENIE demonstrates their versatility and musical prowess.

With their electrifying performances, chart-topping releases, and groundbreaking achievements, ATEEZ continues to shine brightly as Global Performance Idols, captivating fans worldwide with their unparalleled talent and charisma.

