ATEEZ asks ATINYs to vote between ‘Deja Vu’ and ‘Eternal Sunshine’ as the title track for their new album

At 9:00 am on August 31st, ATEEZ will perform the active song candidates 'Eternal Sunshine' and 'Déjà Vu’ for the new album 'ZERO: FEVER Part.3' through each platform that conducts voting. In order to help fans choose before voting for the new album's active song, which will be held from this day, a preview of the song was released.

Among the released sound source preview contents, there are two chromers that play an important role in ATEEZ's worldview. In particular, the chorus that repeats along with 'Going crazy / The moment our eyes met / I can't stop / I feel an endless thirst / Know you get Deja Vu' already foreshadows addiction. Then, if you click on the thumbnail with the green chromer floating on it, the bouncing rhythm of 'Eternal Sunshine' and the members' refreshing voices open the door, and 'The moment I felt the brilliance / Don't stop believin' / I remember farther than eternity I want to / We shine like Eternal Sunshine', talking about eternal hope for youth.

Following the release of 'Do You Want To Go To The Sea?' with singer Kim Jongkook on August 16th, ATEEZ is raising the expectations of many fans by foretelling the activities of a new album full of various charms. Hongjoong, who said that his own worldview has expanded as ATEEZ started writing the song for tomorrow that ATEEZ is dreaming of, saying, “I think I may be different as an individual and as a singer, but the essential personality, values, and thoughts should be the same. I will not do it,” he said confidently. Yeosang showed a humble attitude, saying, "I want to have music, health, and even the inner side. If there is something I'm good at, I think it's cool to be someone who isn't conceited and works hard beyond that."

Meanwhile, ATEEZ will make a comeback with the 7th mini album 'ZERO: FEVER Part.3' on September 13th.

