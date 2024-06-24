ATEEZ becomes first K-pop act to headline MAWAZINE festival in Morocco; performs WORK, Pirate King, and more hits

ATEEZ, the powerhouse of K-pop recently attended the MAWZINE festival in Morocco. The group performed some of their greatest hits, absolutely captivating the audience with their stage presence. With this attendance, ATEEZ created a new history in the realm of K-pop.

ATEEZ scripts history as first K-pop group to perform at MAWAZINE festival in Morocco

On June 23, ATEEZ headlined the MAWZINE festival in Morocco’s capital Rabat. They took the event’s main stage OLM SOUISSI, enthralling the audience with their electrifying 1 hour performance.

With this, ATEEZ scripted history as the first K-pop act ever to earn an invitation and perform at this esteemed music festival.

The group opened their act with a striking flag routine and then kicked off the performance with WIN, a song from their first full album TREASURE EP.FIN : All To Action.

The powerful choreography, the members’ confident stage presence, and the spectacular flag routine immediately caught the attention of the crowd. The member furthered channled their vocal prowess performing hits like Say My Name and Gureilla.

More about ATEEZ's performance at MAWAZINE festival

ATEEZ then proceeded to greet the audience, expressing their gratitude to the festival for providing the opportunity. They also said that Morocco feels special to them as for their debut song, the group filmed the music video in the Sahara Desert.

The group continued to elevate their performance with more hit songs like Pirate King, Answer, ARRIBA, and DJANGO, followed by more diverse genres like Good Lil Boy, WAVE, Crazy Form, and I’m The One.

As they inched closer to the final performance the group once again thanked the festival and ATINY (ATEEZ fandom name) for consistently supporting their music.

With final performances of WORK from their 10th mini album GOLDEN HOUR : Part. 1 and BOUNCY (K-HOT CHILLI PEPPERS) from THE WORLD EP.2: OUTLAW, the group concluded the day.

Their vibrant and energetic performance instantly uplifted the crowd’s mood and at the same time further cemented their stance in the global music scene.

Know more about ATEEZ

ATEEZ is an eight-piece leading K-pop boy band consisting of Hongjoong, San, Mingi, Yunho, Seonghwa, Yeosang, Wooyoung, and Jongho. Formed by KQ Entertainment, the group debuted in 2018 and rose to the top with their powerful music, that resonates with the fans.