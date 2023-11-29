ATEEZ, BOL4, NMIXX, STAYC and more: K-Pop comebacks and debuts in December 2023
ATEEZ, BOL4, NMIXX, TVXQ and more popular K-pop groups and idols are all set to make their comebacks and debuts in December 2023. Check out the complete list below!
Key Highlight
-
December K-pop comebacks and debuts schedule is out
-
ATEEZ, STAYC, BOL4 and many more to release new music
In December 2023 ATEEZ, BOL4, NMIXX, TVXQ, Heize, Zion.T, STAYC and more are scheduled to be making a comeback, while others are all set to make their debuts. ATEEZ is gearing up for the highly anticipated release of their second full-length album, THE WORLD EP.FIN: WILL, scheduled to drop on December 1, 2023. Serving as both their comeback and the finale of their The World Trilogy, this album promises to be a significant moment in their musical journey.
STAYC on the other hand, is set to unveil their 3rd Japanese single, LIT, slated for release on December 6. This single album features the Japanese original title track LIT and also includes the Japanese version of their hit track Bubble.
Regarding the girl group NMIXX, an exciting update was shared on November 28 through a motion poster, revealing their impending comeback with the second mini album titled Fe3O4: BREAK. The album is scheduled for release on January 15 at 6 p.m. KST. Adding to the anticipation, a pre-release digital single titled “Soñar (Breaker)” is set to be unveiled on December 4 at 6 p.m. KST.
December 1
ATEEZ
Album: THE WORLD EP.FIN : WILL
GIRLZONE
Title Track: STARLIGHT
Album: COMING UP
VCHA
Pre-Debut Single: Ready for the World
YUKIKA
Album: <Time-Lapse> Citypop Remake Album
ARTMS- HeeJin, HaSeul, Kim Lip, JinSoul, Choerry
The Carol 3.0
December 4
NMIXX
Pre-release: Soñar (Breaker)
Album: ‘Fe3O4: BREAK (January 15th release)
December 5
BAND LUCY
Single: Boogie Man
December 6
Zion. T
Album: Zip
STAYC
Japanese album: LIT
December 7
Heize
Album: [Last Winter]
BAEKHO
Single: What are we (feat fromis_9’s Park Ji Won)
December 12
BOL4
Album: Merry Go Round
December 26
TVXQ
9th full album
TAN
JAPAN Pre Debut Album: Proxima
More about ATEEZ recent activities
ATEEZ, an eight-member boy group under KQ Entertainment, marked their debut on October 24, 2018, with the release of the mini album Treasure EP.1: All To Zero. The group consists of talented members including Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung, and Jongho.
Widely acknowledged as Global Performance Idols by Korean media, ATEEZ has earned the prestigious title of 4th Generation Leaders from the Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism. Their impactful presence in the K-pop scene is further highlighted by their remarkable achievements, boasting sales of over four million physical albums worldwide.
ATEEZ also recently showcased their electrifying talent at the 2023 Gangnam Festival Yeongdong-daero K-pop concert in Seoul. This performance follows their latest comeback with the release of their ninth EP, The World EP.2: Outlaw, which made its debut in June 2023.
