ATEEZ, BOL4, NMIXX, STAYC and more: K-Pop comebacks and debuts in December 2023

In December 2023 ATEEZ, BOL4, NMIXX, TVXQ, Heize, Zion.T, STAYC and more are scheduled to be making a comeback, while others are all set to make their debuts. ATEEZ is gearing up for the highly anticipated release of their second full-length album, THE WORLD EP.FIN: WILL, scheduled to drop on December 1, 2023. Serving as both their comeback and the finale of their The World Trilogy, this album promises to be a significant moment in their musical journey.

STAYC on the other hand, is set to unveil their 3rd Japanese single, LIT, slated for release on December 6. This single album features the Japanese original title track LIT and also includes the Japanese version of their hit track Bubble.

Regarding the girl group NMIXX, an exciting update was shared on November 28 through a motion poster, revealing their impending comeback with the second mini album titled Fe3O4: BREAK. The album is scheduled for release on January 15 at 6 p.m. KST. Adding to the anticipation, a pre-release digital single titled “Soñar (Breaker)” is set to be unveiled on December 4 at 6 p.m. KST.

December 1

ATEEZ

Album: THE WORLD EP.FIN : WILL

GIRLZONE

Title Track: STARLIGHT

Album: COMING UP

VCHA

Pre-Debut Single: Ready for the World

YUKIKA

Album: <Time-Lapse> Citypop Remake Album

ARTMS- HeeJin, HaSeul, Kim Lip, JinSoul, Choerry

The Carol 3.0

December 4

NMIXX

Pre-release: Soñar (Breaker)

Album: ‘Fe3O4: BREAK (January 15th release)

December 5

BAND LUCY

Single: Boogie Man

December 6

Zion. T

Album: Zip

STAYC

Japanese album: LIT

December 7

Heize

Album: [Last Winter]

BAEKHO

Single: What are we (feat fromis_9’s Park Ji Won)

December 12

BOL4

Album: Merry Go Round

December 26

TVXQ

9th full album

TAN

JAPAN Pre Debut Album: Proxima

More about ATEEZ recent activities

ATEEZ, an eight-member boy group under KQ Entertainment, marked their debut on October 24, 2018, with the release of the mini album Treasure EP.1: All To Zero. The group consists of talented members including Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung, and Jongho.

Widely acknowledged as Global Performance Idols by Korean media, ATEEZ has earned the prestigious title of 4th Generation Leaders from the Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism. Their impactful presence in the K-pop scene is further highlighted by their remarkable achievements, boasting sales of over four million physical albums worldwide.

Advertisement

ATEEZ also recently showcased their electrifying talent at the 2023 Gangnam Festival Yeongdong-daero K-pop concert in Seoul. This performance follows their latest comeback with the release of their ninth EP, The World EP.2: Outlaw, which made its debut in June 2023.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: ATEEZ turns 5: From Wonderland to Say My Name, here are top 6 songs by the beloved group