ATEEZ, THE BOYZ and Stray Kids join the lineup for 2021 The Fact Music Awards

Excitement intensifies as more artists join the lineup of the 2021 The Fact Music Awards. On August 30 the organising committee of The Fact Music Awards made an official announcement that Stray Kids, ATEEZ and THE BOYZ will be joining this year’s award ceremony alongside many artists including BTS, Super Junior, Girls’ Generation, OH MY GIRL, Brave Girls, SEVENTEEN and ITZY as announced by earlier.

It was confirmed back in July that the award ceremony will take place on October 2 in the ‘ontact’ mode (online contact-free mode) to keep both, the artists and the fans safe, taking into consideration the rising number of Covid-19 cases in South Korea.

The judgement criteria will be based on various factors including album sales, songs’ digital sales and the judgement of the esteemed panellists.

It will be interesting to witness the three super talented boy groups on the award show after the release of their new projects.

On August 23, Stray Kids revealed their highly anticipated album ‘NOEASY’ along with the title song ‘Thunderous’ and swept fans off their feet with an incredible depiction of their artistry alongside breaking their own pre-order records and ruling over the iTunes charts worldwide.

THE BOYZ too made a record-breaking comeback with their mini-album ‘THRILL-ING’ and did a commendable job on Hanteo album charts and took home several wins for the title song ‘THRILL RIDE’.

ATEEZ is all gearing up to win hearts by making their highly-anticipated comeback with the group’s seventh mini-album ‘Zero: Fever Part.3’ on September 13.

Are you excited for ‘The Fact Music Awards’? Let us know in the comments below.