ATEEZ breaks personal record with ‘Guerrilla’ MV; Crosses 270,000 copies in first day album sales

ATEEZ's new album 'THE WORLD EP.1: MOVEMENT', released on July 29th, recorded sales of about 270,000 copies on the first day. This exceeded 180,000 copies at the time of the first repackage EP 'ZERO: FEVER EPILOGUE' released in December of last year, breaking its own record once again.

In particular, ATEEZ previously surpassed 1.1 million pre-orders, raising expectations for its first 'million seller', and ATEEZ held a media showcase for this, saying, “I think we should do better. I will do my best to be ATEEZ who can deliver better music in the future.”

This is not the only unusual energy of ATEEZ's album. After the release on the 29th at 1pm, the title song 'Guerrilla', starting with the title song 'Guerrilla', on the real-time chart of the Bugs, all the songs on the album lined up from 1st to 7th. In addition, 'Guerilla' entered the Vibe's surge, Melon's latest chart, and Genie's chart, and is receiving a hot response. In addition, the 'Guerrilla' music video, released at the same time as the release, surpassed 10 million views in about 12 hours, shortening the previous record by 4 hours, and showing remarkable growth, breaking its own best record.

Also, as of the morning of the 30th, ATEEZ's 'THE WORLD EP.1: MOVEMENT' and the title song 'Guerilla' ranked first in the 'iTunes Top Songs Chart' in 28 countries, 1st on the 'iTunes Top Albums Chart' in 14 countries, and the Worldwide iTunes Song Chart. It recorded various chart results such as 2nd place, proving its global popularity. As such, this new album 'THE WORLD EP1: MOVEMENT, which has been loved all over the world, is the first album that will open the door to ATEEZ's new series, and its performance is also attracting attention.

