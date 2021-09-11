ATEEZ breaks THIS record with their seventh mini album ‘ZERO: FEVER Part. 3’

ATEEZ is gearing up for a huge comeback and has started breaking records already! On September 11 KST, ATEEZ’s agency KQ Entertainment officially announced the group breaking its own record by surpassing 810,000 pre-orders for their upcoming album ‘ZERO: FEVER Part.3’.

This marked the highest pre-order sales for the group as its previous album ‘ZERO: FEVER Part.2’ had a total of 350,000 pre-orders. Seems like the anticipation almost doubled this time! The number of pre-orders is the stock produced before the release of any album after coming to an estimated demand after including various factors.

The highly anticipated album will enter the music market on September 13 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) and consists of a total of six interesting songs ‘Eternal Sunshine’, ‘Feeling Like I Do’, ‘DejaVu’, ‘ROCKY’, ‘All About You’ and ‘Not Too Late’. The boy group first teased about the album on August 22 and have been keeping fans posted ever since.

Even though the boy group is gearing up for the album with full enthusiasm, it was officially announced on September 8 that the member Jongho will not be taking part in the preparations scheduled for the album due to the demise of his grandfather.

ATEEZ debuted in 2018 as a boy group with eight members- Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung, and Jongho and Junyoung. with their extended play ‘Treasure EP.1: All to Zero’ under KQ Entertainment. The group has produced many record-breaking songs ever since then including ‘WONDERLAND’, ‘FEVER’ and ‘Answer’.

ALSO READ: THE BOYZ and ATEEZ announce joint online concert for THIS date

Are you excited about ATEEZ’s comeback? Let us know in the comments below.