ATEEZ bring out their inner ‘king’ in the action packed MV teaser for ‘The Real (Heung Version)’

On December 8th, ATEEZ released the music video teaser for the double title song 'The Real (Heung Version.)' of the first EP 'ZERO: FEVER EPILOGUE' through the official YouTube channel. The main music video of the title song of ATEEZ's first EP 'ZERO: FEVER EPILOGUE' will be released at 2:30 pm IST on December 10th.

Then in the calligraphy department, from Hongjoong spreading a fan with the word ‘moderate virtue’ written on it, to the torch fluttering in the jade coat, to the baseball team’s San and Wooyoung, to Yunho and Jongho exuding intense force with the bike crew, and finally, everything in an open space with a blue sky. Even the woman who seems to be looking down on something, everyone is unknowingly buried in a tragic feeling, and there is a sense of war.

In particular, at the end of the teaser, San's face is close-up, and while chewing and swallowing saying ‘this is cool’, the killing point of 'cool', the melody of our traditional instruments resonating exhilaratingly is already exciting. In particular, the music video for another pre-released title song 'Turbulence' recorded 10 million views in 17 hours, receiving a response beyond imagination.

On December 5th, ATEEZ released the track list of their first EP 'ZERO: FEVER EPILOGUE' through social media handles. The released image contains a total of ten track lists and the appearance of ATEEZ members who gathered together and made mischievous expressions.

According to the tracklist, the double title songs 'Turbulence' and 'The Real' (Heung Version), 'Be With You', and 'The Letter' , 'Outro: Over the Horizon', etc. In particular, 'Turbulence', which surpassed 10 million views in 17 hours after the music video pre-release, entered the ninth place on the 'Billboard Hot Trending Songs Chart' after BTS and Kai.

ALSO READ: Watch: WINNER's Mino shows the infinite possibilities of love with quirky 'TANG' MV

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the MV teaser? Let us know in the comments below.