ATEEZ ‘can’t stop the feeling’ in the energetic and bright MV for ‘Eternal Sunshine’

On October 3, ATEEZ unveiled the dazzling and hypnotising MV for ‘Eternal Sunshine’ and we cannot stop dancing to the upbeat track! The MV is everything the fans hoped for- amazing sets, even better choreography and who can forget Jongho’s amazing high notes? The MV was playful, bright and it carried the message that ATEEZ are always shining because of the overflowing talent and the love they receive from their fans.

The released music video begins with the image of ATEEZ with a warm smile as well as a refreshing melody, exuding bright energy. The members smiling happily while meeting each other in a normal space captures the beauty of youth resembling the warm sunlight.

In particular, in the midst of everyone being together, as time passes and seasons change, ATEEZ does not forget these splendid moments, and sings of eternal hope for youth, attracting attention. Previously, ATEEZ recorded an Initial Chodong of 660,000 copies with 'ZERO: FEVER Part 3', released on September 13, and already reached half a million and entered 7 Billboard charts, proving their popularity at home and abroad. It is ranked 10th on 'Musician Most Mentioned on Twitter', and among K-pop singers, right after BTS and BLACKPINK.

On September 13, ATEEZ dropped their title track ‘Deja Vu’ from the latest album ‘ZERO: FEVER Part 3’ and we cannot stop rewatching the MV! A seductive yet powerful performance ATEEZ, they’ve knocked it out of the park once again. Based on the meaning of deja vu, the members exude the feeling of confusion and power in the dark setting. The smooth flow of their choreography aligned with the equally velvety vocals which brought the extra ‘oomph’ to the comeback.

On the other hand, ATEEZ will start music broadcasting activities for 'Eternal Sunshine' starting with Mnet 'M Countdown' on October 7th.

