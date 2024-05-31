ATEEZ channels cowboy vibes in WORK music video for GOLDEN HOUR: Part.1 comeback; watch

ATEEZ is back with a wild west twist in their latest comeback music video for WORK, the title track of their 10th mini album, GOLDEN HOUR : Part.1. With thirteen versions of the physical album and a tracklist featuring six diverse songs, anticipation is high for the album’s much-awaited release.

ATEEZ unveils WORK music video

On May 31, ATEEZ finally unveiled their much-awaited comeback with the release of the music video for WORK, the lead single from their album GOLDEN HOUR : Part.1. The video channels cowboy vibes, with the group donning western-inspired outfits and showcasing energetic choreography by J Blaze, B.B TRIPPIN, and member San.

The song WORK is a high-energy anthem about hustle and success, with lyrics emphasizing the importance of hard work and perseverance. The catchy chorus, "Gotta make that money make purse, gotta fur coat so I make it purr," underscores the group's determination to achieve their goals and enjoy the fruits of their labor.

Visually, the music video features dynamic scenes, including flashy sets, bold lighting, and powerful dance sequences, all contributing to a vibrant and captivating viewing experience. The combination of ATEEZ's strong performance, infectious beat, and striking visuals is poised to make WORK a hit among fans and new listeners alike.

Watch ATEEZ’s WORK music video here;

More details about ATEEZ’s latest album GOLDEN HOUR : Part.1

ATEEZ are back again to captivate fans once again with the release of their 10th mini album, GOLDEN HOUR : Part.1. The title track, WORK brings a unique blend of cowboy vibes, as showcased in the music video.

This highly anticipated album features a diverse tracklist, including songs like Blind, Empty Box, Shaboom, and Siren, each offering a distinct sound and style. With thirteen versions of the physical album available, fans can choose from various designs, including Blue Hour, Diary, Golden Hour, individual digipak versions, Poca, and Platform.

ATEEZ has been building excitement for GOLDEN HOUR : Part.1 through strategic teasers and promotions, including surprise releases on SoundCloud and intriguing hints on social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter.