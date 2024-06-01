ATEEZ claims top spot on global iTunes charts with new album GOLDEN HOUR : Part.1 and lead track WORK

ATEEZ's much-anticipated mini album GOLDEN HOUR : Part.1 and its energetic lead track WORK have taken the global music scene by storm. Released on May 31 at 1 p.m. KST, the album swiftly climbed to the top of iTunes Top Albums charts in 26 regions. Simultaneously, WORK dominated iTunes Top Songs charts in 17 regions.

On June 1, ATEEZ solidified their global dominance with their latest release, GOLDEN HOUR : Part.1. Dropped on May 31 at 1 p.m. KST, the highly-anticipated mini album and its lead track, WORK, rapidly climbed to the top of iTunes charts worldwide. By 8 a.m. KST on June 1, GOLDEN HOUR : Part.1 had secured the No. 1 spot on iTunes Top Albums charts in 26 regions, including Thailand, Finland, Turkey, and Poland.

Simultaneously, the infectious title track WORK achieved No. 1 on iTunes Top Songs charts in 17 regions, with notable placements in Brazil, Mexico, and Saudi Arabia. The track also debuted at No. 1 on Bugs’ realtime chart, underscoring its immediate impact and popularity.

Adding to their achievements, the music video for WORK soared to the top of YouTube's worldwide list of Top Trending Music Videos, further showcasing ATEEZ's powerful global influence and the enthusiastic reception from fans.

This impressive feat reflects the group’s growing international fanbase and their continuous rise in the global music scene. ATEEZ’s latest success with GOLDEN HOUR : Part.1 marks another milestone in their dynamic career, proving their unwavering appeal and musical prowess.

More details about ATEEZ’s comeback with GOLDEN HOUR : Part.1

On May 31, ATEEZ made a triumphant comeback with their 10th mini album, GOLDEN HOUR : Part.1. The title track, WORK, was released alongside a dynamic music video featuring a wild west theme. Dressed in western-inspired outfits, the group showcased energetic choreography by J Blaze, B.B TRIPPIN, and member San.

Watch ATEEZ’s WORK music video here;

The song WORK is a high-energy anthem celebrating hustle and success, with catchy lyrics emphasizing hard work and perseverance. Visually, the music video captivated viewers with flashy sets, bold lighting, and powerful dance sequences. The album's diverse tracklist includes songs like Blind, Empty Box, Shaboom, and Siren, offering a variety of sounds and styles.

