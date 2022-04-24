ATEEZ confirms July comeback with mysterious teaser shared through QR coded posters all over Seoul & Madrid

On April 23, KQ Entertainment had posters all over Seoul and Madrid which held the QR Code that confirmed the July comeback for ATEEZ, leaving the fans shocked! This is one of the most unique and mysterious ways to promote their latest comeback. The teaser shows a dark twist with glitchy televisions and the teaser left us wanting more!

From April 23rd to 24th, the European tour of ATEEZ's 2022 world tour 'THE FELLOWSHIP: BEGINNING OF THE END' will begin at Palacio Vistalegre, Madrid, Spain. The performance is held over two days. ATEEZ, which sold out in 5 cities in North America and 10 cities in Europe within 4 months of their debut with 'ATEEZ - The Expedition Tour' in April 2019, is again in the midst of enthusiastic support from European fans. Additional performances will be decided in Madrid, London and Berlin, with two-day performances each in these three cities.

On April 22nd, KQ Entertainment announced, "The cumulative number of streaming of ATEEZ's entire album has exceeded 1 billion on Spotify, the world's largest music platform." This number quickly surpassed the 900 million mark on Spotify in February, and it is a result of realising the popularity of ATEEZ, which has recently been on the rise in the global music market.

ATEEZ is an artist with about 2.25 million followers on Spotify, and recently set its own record with over 3 million monthly listeners. Accordingly, ATEEZ was also selected as the main character of an outdoor billboard in Korea to announce the newly rebranded K-Pop flagship playlist 'K-Pop ON!' by Spotify.

What do you think of the teaser? Let us know in the comments below.