ATEEZ crosses 1.1 million pre-orders for 'THE WORLD EP.1 : MOVEMENT’; Sets new personal record

Even before the official release of ATEEZ’s upcoming album ‘THE WORLD EP.1 : MOVEMENT’, the boy group has already reached a new milestone! On July 24, ATEEZ’s agency KQ Entertainment shared that pre-orders for ATEEZ’s upcoming album ‘THE WORLD EP.1 : MOVEMENT‘ have officially the 1.1 million copies mark.

As ATEEZ’s previous personal pre-order record was over 810,000 copies with their seventh mini album ‘ZERO: FEVER Part.3’ (released in 2021), this latest figure not only sets a new personal record for the boy group, but also makes their upcoming album their first to cross the 1 million pre-orders mark.

Further, with ATEEZ’s comeback with ‘THE WORLD EP.1 : MOVEMENT’ scheduled for July 29 at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST), there are still five days left to go for the current number of pre-orders to rise even more.

First announced in April, through QR codes shared via posters spread all over Seoul and Madrid, ATEEZ’s upcoming album ‘THE WORLD EP.1 : MOVEMENT’ is all set to include a total of seven songs, beginning with ‘PROPAGANDA’, and followed by ‘SECTOR 1’, ‘CYBERPUNK’, ‘Guerrilla’, ‘THE RING’, ‘WDIG [WHERE DO I GO]’ and ‘NEW WORLD’, in this order. Out of these tracks, ‘Guerrilla’ is all set to be the lead single from the upcoming album.

Boy group ATEEZ debuted in October 2018, and comprises eight members: Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung and Jongho. The group’s first release was their extended play ‘TREASURE EP.1: All to Zero’. ATEEZ went on to win the Next Generation Award at the 2019 Golden Disc Awards, and also bagged the Worldwide Fans’ Choice award at both, the 2019 and the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards.

Stay tuned for more updates about ATEEZ’s return with ‘THE WORLD EP.1 : MOVEMENT’.

