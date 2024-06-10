ATEEZ debuts at number 2 on Billboard 200 with GOLDEN HOUR: Part 1; records biggest sales week for any K-pop act in 2024

ATEEZ made their highly anticipated comeback with their mini album GODLEN HOUR: Part. 1 on May 31, 2024.

The album has been making rounds and now it has achieved a new feat, GOLDEN HOUR: Part. 1 has debuted at number 2 on the Billboard 200 chart. Additionally, ATEEZ recorded the biggest sales week in the US by any K-pop act in 2024 with the latest album.

ATEEZ’s GOLDEN HOUR: Part. 1 debuts on Billboard 200 at number 2

ATEEZ has achieved big with their new comeback EP GOLDEN HOUR: Part. 1. As announced by Billboard the mini album GOLDEN HOUR: Part. 1 has recorded the biggest sales week in the US by a K-pop act or album for this year 2024. Additionally, the album debuted at number 1 on the Billboard Top Album Sales Chart being the best-selling album of the week.

In another big achievement, GOLDEN HOUR: Part. 1 debuted at number 2 on the Billboard 200 chart where it was only prevailed by Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department.

GOLDEN HOUR: Part. 1 sold a total of 131,000 album units during the last week ending on June 6, making it the largest-selling K-pop album in 2024. The album further recorded 4000 streaming album sales which means 6.15 million audio streams through the week. It further includes 127,000 traditional album sales.

ATEEZ’s charting on Billboard 200 marks their fifth consecutive achievement on the chart. Previously, ATEEZ topped the chart with THE WORLD EP.FIN: WILL. Meanwhile, their album THE WORLD EP.2: OUTLAW debuted at number 2 and THE WORLD EP.1: MOVEMENT at number 3.

Know ATEEZ’s recent activities

ATEEZ is a K-pop boy group under KQ Entertainment with members namely Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung, and Jongho. ATEEZ is known for its unique music style, sound, and performance styles.

ATEEZ recently created history by performing as the first K-pop boy group at the Coachella 2024. The performance created a wave of admiration from fans and the boys were admired for their captivating stage presence.

Meanwhile, they dropped a fun and eccentric video for their title track WORK from GOLDEN HOUR: Part. 1.

