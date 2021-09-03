ATEEZ define duality in the performance previews for ‘Deja Vu’ and ‘Eternal Sunshine’

On September 3, ATEEZ drops two performance previews for ‘Deja Vu’ and ‘Eternal Sunshine’ and as usual, they have blown us away with their duality and incredible performance routine. The two songs are part of their 7th mini album ‘ZERO: FEVER Part.3, one of their most awaited comeback. Though Jongho was not able to join them due to his injury, his vocals definitely had a strong presence!

'Déjà Vu’ is a sinisterly dark song that talks about going crazy for their loved one and they totally show it through the performance. Hip thrusts, body rolls and sensuous looks that floored the viewers. The performance starts with Hongjoong, the gentle wave and moderate movements, the gestures of adjusting the speed, make the members' elegant dance lines stand out. In particular, the chorus heightens the mood of this dreamy yet sexy song.

Another title song 'Eternal Sunshine' catches the eye at once with ATEEZ's expression of freshness. The performance that provides both refreshing and energetic feeling at the same time brings coolness with the scorching heat, while raising expectations for the full version of the pair choreographer with San and Wooyoung holding hands at the end.

ATEEZ announced that they would select the active song through global fans' votes between the double title songs 'Eternal Sunshine' and 'Déjà Vu' of this new album. The 'A Round', which started with a shocking 'sound preview' of 1 minute and 30 seconds each on August 31st, has already received more than 1 million votes through the voting site and Whosfan app.

Accordingly, the new 'Z Round', which will be held at the same time as the release of two 'Performance Preview' videos at 9 am on the 3rd, will give a glimpse of their confidence and aspirations for their comeback, and at the same time draw attention to where the votes of fans around the world.

What did you think of the dance previews from ATEEZ? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.