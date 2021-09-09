ATEEZ drop charismatic posters featuring Jongho, Wooyoung, San & Mingi ahead of ‘ZERO: FEVER Part.3’

We are only a few days away from ATEEZ's much-awaited comeback and our excitement is mounting to greater heights each day! ATEEZ members are really showing off their duality with their new mini-album 'ZERO: FEVER Part.3' which has two distinct concept ideas - ‘Deja Vu’ and ‘Eternal Sunshine’. The colours, look and vibe are strongly reminiscent of some of the concept photos released during ATEEZ's 'ZERO: FEVER Part.2' era, hinting at the continuation of their storyline.

ATEEZ members dropped charismatic posters featuring Jongho, Wooyoung, San and Mingi in a fresh update. The members showcased soft and frisky visuals in the 'Eternal Sunshine' concept photos and cool and sensuous concept photos in the 'Deja Vu' concept photos. The 'Eternal Sunshine' concept photos are coloured "Green", whereas, the 'Deja Vu' concept photos are coloured "Navy Blue", we wonder if the colours have an important role to play in their upcoming comeback!

You can check out the photos below:

Jongho will be unable to take part in this week’s activities/recordings that were scheduled ahead of ATEEZ’s seventh mini-album release as well as the other preparations for the comeback because of his personal tragedy.

Meanwhile, the performance previews for ‘Deja Vu’ and ‘Eternal Sunshine’, the two songs in the race to be the title songs for this album were released, kick-starting the global fan voting. ‘ZERO: FEVER Part.3’ will be out on September 13 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) while the comeback showcase will be held at 8 PM KST (4:30 PM IST) available to fans through UNIVERSE.

