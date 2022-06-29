ATEEZ drops ‘PROPAGANDA’ teaser in a unique way & reveals album title ‘THE WORLD EP.1: MOVEMENT’

On June 27, ATEEZ caused a lot of chaos with their unique and smart new teaser for their upcoming album ‘THE WORLD EP.1: MOVEMENT’ and the fans were surprised by the amazing marketing skills. The poster has a QR code which redirects to an audio file, a snippet of the track from the album and it sounds amazing!

The end of the audio file has a morse code which translates to ‘Eyes in the Sky’- a clue to the new world of ATEEZ. The thought process behind this teaser is truly admirable. Hear the full audio file here

ATEEZ is a South Korean boy band formed by KQ Entertainment. The group consists of eight members: Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung and Jongho. They debuted on October 24, 2018, with the extended play (EP) ‘Treasure EP.1: All to Zero’. As rookies, ATEEZ won the Next Generation Award at the 2019 Golden Disc Awards and were named Worldwide Fans' Choice at both the 2019 and 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards.

As of March 2022, ATEEZ have released eight EPs and one studio album in the Korean language, as well as one EP and two studio albums in the Japanese language. Their records ‘Treasure EP.Fin: All to Action’, ‘Treasure Epilogue: Action to Answer’, ‘Zero: Fever Part.1’, ‘Zero: Fever Part.2’, and ‘Zero: Fever Epilogue’ each topped the South Korean Gaon Album Chart, with ‘Zero: Fever Part. 1’ becoming the group's first to be certified platinum in the country. ATEEZ have sold over three million physical albums worldwide.

Often referred to as ‘Global Performance Idols’ by Korean media and dubbed ‘4th Generation Leaders’ by the Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, the group also has served as official global ambassadors for Korean culture and tourism.

