ATEEZ drops track list for ‘THE WORLD EP.1 : MOVEMENT’; Unveils poster for title song ‘Guerrilla’

Ahead of their comeback on July 29 with ‘THE WORLD EP.1 : MOVEMENT’, ATEEZ has released more exciting updates! At midnight KST on July 14 (July 13 at 8:30 pm IST), the boy group released a title poster, announcing the name of their upcoming title track to be ‘Guerrilla’. The charismatic poster sees ATEEZ’s members posing on a short flight of stairs.

Check out the poster for ‘Guerrilla’, below:

Following this, at 8:30 am IST on July 14, the boy group dropped their complete track list! ‘THE WORLD EP.1 : MOVEMENT’ is all set to have a total of seven tracks, including the title track ‘Guerrilla’. The full track list is as follows, in order: ‘PROPAGANDA’, ‘SECTOR 1’, ‘CYBERPUNK’, ‘Guerrilla’, ‘THE RING’, ‘WDIG [WHERE DO I GO]’ and ‘NEW WORLD’. Impressively, ATEEZ’s Hongjoong and Mingi have their names credited as lyricists on six out of the total seven tracks!

Check out the track list, below:

Back in April, ATEEZ had first signalled their upcoming comeback, by way of sharing posters with QR codes on them, all over Seoul and Madrid. Upon scanning the QR codes, one could access information announcing ATEEZ’s comeback scheduled for July. Following this, in late June, the boy group dropped another poster with a QR code, along with the word ‘PROPAGANDA’ emblazoned across it. Upon being scanned, this code redirects you to an audio file with the same name. The end of the audio file further includes a message in morse code, which translates to ‘Eyes in the Sky’.

Stay tuned for more updates about ATEEZ’s comeback with ‘THE WORLD EP.1 : MOVEMENT’ on July 29 at 9:30 am IST.

