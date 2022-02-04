ATEEZ earn an invite to GRAMMY Museum; Fourth K pop group after BTS, SEVENTEEN & GFRIEND

ATEEZ are all set to perform at the GRAMMY Museum! On February 2, it was announced that the boy group will be taking part in a new program, ‘Global Spin Live’, and will be discussing their music careers, as well as talking about their journey in becoming one of the most popular K-pop groups overseas today.

With this, ATEEZ becomes the fourth K-pop artists to ever be invited to perform at the GRAMMY Museum, following BTS, SEVENTEEN, and GFRIEND. ‘Global Spin Live’ is scheduled to take place on February 8 at 7:30 pm in Los Angeles (February 9, 9:00 am IST), and will feature an interview and performance, followed by an audience Q&A session. Tickets are currently on sale for the first episode of the new program starring ATEEZ.

Meanwhile, ATEEZ made their debut under KQ Entertainment in October 2018 with the EP ‘Treasure EP.1: All to Zero’. The group comprises eight members - Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung, and Jongho. The group has accumulated immense popularity, and have won multiple laurels, including the ‘Next Generation Award’ at the 2019 Golden Disc Awards, as well as being named ‘Worldwide Fans' Choice’ at both the 2019 and 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA).

Further, the group is an official global ambassador for Korean culture and tourism, and were dubbed ‘4th Generation Leaders’ by the Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism. ATEEZ is also extremely popular in their home country, and have topped South Korean album charts multiple times, with their release ‘ZERO: FEVER Part. 1’ becoming their first album to be certified platinum on the Gaon Albums Chart.

