ATEEZ earns first No.1 on Billboard 200; claims No. 2 on UK's official charts with THE WORLD EP.FIN : WILL

The eight-member group ATEEZ has made a significant impact in the international music scene, showcasing their solid skills and distinctive personalities. Their latest release, the second full album THE WORLD EP. FIN: WILL, has achieved notable success, securing the first position on the Billboard 200 Albums Chart. Additionally, it reached an impressive number 2 on the UK's Official Album Chart Top 100.

ATEEZ tops Billboard 200 albums chart for the first time

On December 10 local time, Billboard made an announcement that ATEEZ's latest album, THE WORLD EP.FIN : WILL, had made its debut at No. 1 on the prestigious Top 200 Albums chart, which ranks the most popular albums in the United States. This is their first time landing at Number 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

As reported by Luminate (formerly Nielsen Music), THE WORLD EP.FIN : WILL garnered an impressive total of 152,000 equivalent album units during the week ending on December 7. This marked their most substantial U.S. sales week to date. The album's overall score included 146,000 traditional album sales and 5,500 streaming equivalent album (SEA) units, equivalent to 7.59 million on-demand audio streams throughout the week. Additionally, the album accumulated 500 track equivalent album (TEA) units in its debut week.

Advertisement

ATEEZ has achieved a remarkable milestone by becoming only the seventh Korean artist in history to top the Billboard 200. They join the esteemed ranks of BTS, SuperM, Stray Kids, BLACKPINK, TXT, and NewJeans in this historic achievement.

THE WORLD EP.FIN : WILL marks ATEEZ's fourth top 10 album and their sixth entry overall on the Billboard 200. The group had previously secured top 10 positions with THE WORLD EP.2 : OUTLAW (peaking at No. 2), THE WORLD EP.1 : MOVEMENT" (at No. 3), and SPIN OFF : FROM THE WITNESS (No. 7).

ATEEZ lands at No.2 on UK's Official Album Chart Top 100

In addition to topping the Billboard 200, THE WORLD EP.FIN : WILL by ATEEZ has also achieved an impressive number 2 position on the UK's Official Album Chart Top 100. In the latest chart released on the 9th (Korean time), ATEEZ surpassed global pop stars such as Canadian jazz singer Michael Bublé and Taylor Swift, securing the second spot after Peter Gabriel.

Among K-pop groups, only BTS and BLACKPINK have previously claimed the top spot on this chart, making ATEEZ's achievement the highest ranking since their debut in 2018. The UK Official Chart holds significant influence in the global music industry and is regarded as one of the most authoritative pop music charts alongside the American Billboard Chart.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jungkook and ATEEZ present a stunning performance on Japanese music program CDTV LIVE LIVE