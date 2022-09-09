ATEEZ earns impressive million seller title with ninth EP ‘THE WORLD EP.1 : MOVEMENT’

It’s a proud day to be an ATINY! Boy group ATEEZ has officially been named as the latest million seller act in K-pop and we couldn’t be happier! The octet’s ninth mini-album ‘THE WORLD EP.1 : MOVEMENT’ which was released on July 29 has achieved a certification for selling over a million copies. This is the first of its kind million seller title acquired by the group, marking a notable career growth for them.

On September 8, Circle Chart, which was previously known as the Gaon Chart, released updated information on ATEEZ’s sales for their latest album. This showed ‘THE WORLD EP.1 : MOVEMENT’ crossing the 1 million mark with the units sold since its release, earning the rightful name for the group. Out of the million, 270,000 copies were reportedly sold right on the first day and over 930,000 in the first week.