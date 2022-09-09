ATEEZ earns impressive million seller title with ninth EP ‘THE WORLD EP.1 : MOVEMENT’
Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung, and Jongho are million sellers!
It’s a proud day to be an ATINY! Boy group ATEEZ has officially been named as the latest million seller act in K-pop and we couldn’t be happier! The octet’s ninth mini-album ‘THE WORLD EP.1 : MOVEMENT’ which was released on July 29 has achieved a certification for selling over a million copies. This is the first of its kind million seller title acquired by the group, marking a notable career growth for them.
On September 8, Circle Chart, which was previously known as the Gaon Chart, released updated information on ATEEZ’s sales for their latest album. This showed ‘THE WORLD EP.1 : MOVEMENT’ crossing the 1 million mark with the units sold since its release, earning the rightful name for the group. Out of the million, 270,000 copies were reportedly sold right on the first day and over 930,000 in the first week.
Fans of ATEEZ celebrated this by trending hashtags and mentioned how ATEEZ was the first group not belonging to the Big 4 companies to achieve this level of global fame. The Big 4 is the nickname given to the largest and the most successful four entertainment agencies in the K-pop world. This includes, HYBE, SM Entertainment, YG Entertainment and JYP Entertainment. HYBE was added to the bunch after its boy group BTS became worldwide icons, shooting them to the top of the list.
ATEEZ has made quite the name for itself following the release of ‘THE WORLD EP.1 : MOVEMENT’ and its title track ‘Guerrilla’. The EP landed at a career best No.3 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart.
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat
ALSO READ: ATEEZ: KQ Entertainment reveals firm legal action against sasaengs who allegedly used GPS location trackers