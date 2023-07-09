ATEEZ embroiled in Curry song controversy concerning Indian fans; KQ Entertainment, Idol Radio issue apology

ATEEZ embroiled in controversy for hurting Indian fans' sentiments. The BOUNCY singers appeared on a variety show called Idol Radio where the members were seen singing a controversial song called Curry by Norazo. This incident upset many international fans' especially the Desi fans. To address this issue, ATEEZ's agency KQ Entertainment and Idol Radio released a statement about the intentions of the members.

KQ Entertainment's Apology

"Hello,

This is KQ Entertainment. We would like to address the issues in regard to the online content of MBC released yesterday afternoon, featuring ATEEZ. The artist had no specific intent with their actions in the scene in question, but unknowingly hurt many of the fans. We would like to extend our sincerest apologies to the fans who have felt such discomfort and disappointment. We will work diligently to establish a management system that better educates and prevents the recurrence of such actions so that we do not cause any worries to our fans in the future.

Thank you."

Idol Radio's Apology

"Hello, This is .

On July 8, a behind-the-scenes clip from was released, in which there was a scene including the song Curry. We apologize to viewers from all over the world for making them uncomfortable with the scene that has the song. Although there was no intention to hurt anyone, we deeply feel that it was our responsibility to check it during the inspection process. We will accurately look into this issue so that the problem does not occur again in the future. We will continue to come up with better content so that we can repay for all the interest and support our show receives."

ATEEZ and Curry Song Controversy

MBC released a behind-the-scenes video of ATEEZ's appearance on the Idol Radio show on July 8. Member San hosted the show as the DJ. While speaking about how would San handle the show that day, ATEEZ members Yunho and Seonghwa joked around by singing the lyrics of the Curry song by Norazo. The lyrics said 'Shanti, Shanti' which is quite similar to San's name. The Curry was released in 2010 by the Korean duo Norazo and the song has received massive backlash for its stereotypical lyrics and portrayal of South Asian countries.

