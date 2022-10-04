ATEEZ face racial slurs at Saudi Arabia airport; Offender arrested by authorities

Boy group ATEEZ is especially famed overseas and the fans were more than happy to see the group of eight arriving in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for their show. They flocked to meet and be in the presence of them right as they landed and went through the King Khalid International airport and even with security trying to stop them, many were able to get very close to them.

KCON Saudi Arabia 2022 was a highlight of the week for multiple K-pop fans around the world as it brought together some of the most loved acts. THE BOYZ, Sunmi, Rain, PENTAGON, P1Harmony, and SECRET NUMBER took to the stage on the Day 1 of the event. Meanwhile, it was ATEEZ, NewJeans, Hyolyn, STAYC, ONEUS, and TO1 who greeted the fans on Day 2.

One of the other people who managed to get very close to the group was a man with an aim to bring verbal harm. He went ahead and hurled racial slurs as well as cussed them out. He was in close proximity and seemed to be mocking the fanfare brought by ATEEZ fans who were present at the airport to welcome them. Moreover, he went ahead and put the video on social media.

Fans raised concern and attention was brought to the video. Later, it was reported by many new outlets that the man in question was arrested for his actions. A police statement noted that he presented words that would prejudice public morals against a specialized band. The group has often been mobbed at airports and a past incident where a tracker device was found on their vehicle, along with this incident has made fans to ask ATEEZ’s agency for tightened security.

