ATEEZ fans call out THIS Chinese band for allegedly copying group's Guerrilla due to uncanny similarities

K-pop group ATEEZ has had its fair share of disappointment with the plagiarism issues in the industry. Recently, a popular Chinese band 3WICH drew flak from ATEEZ’s fandom ATINY for allegedly plagiarizing one of the group’s songs Guerilla. Fans took to social media sites to drop a comparative video of both music videos to show the uncanny similarities between the two of them.

ATEEZ’ fandom ATINY criticizes Chinese band for copying the group’s song

Fans of ATEEZ, known as ATINYs, have expressed displeasure with the Chinese band 3WICH's most recent song, Kicking Your Face, since they believe it sounds extremely similar to the band's song Guerilla. As soon as the song by the Chinese band rolled out, fans of the K-pop group were quick to recognize that the two song’s rhythm, tunes, and structure were almost similar. Not only this but many took to their YouTube and X (Formerly Twitter) to share comparison films that stressed the similarities between the two songs.

Times when ATINY’s called out others for plagiarising ATEEZ’s work

However, this is not the first time the group has faced this problem. Plagiarism remains one of the top concerns in the K-pop and hip-hop industry. The eight-member boy band has made clear time and time again that, they are done with others stealing their concept and ideas. The group and the fandom have allegedly accused other artists of stealing their concepts, ideas, choreographies, costumes, and other elements multiple times.

At the moment of his New Thing challenge, VATA was accused of copying ATEEZ's iconic dance move from their 2019 single Say My Name. Meanwhile, ATINYs have openly condemned a number of musicians for what they believe to be obvious instances of copying the Wonderland crooners. This list includes nSoyeon of (G)-IDLE and NMIXX, a new girl group from JYP.

About the K-pop group ATEEZ

ATEEZ is an eight-member K-pop group consisting of Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung, and Jongho. With Jongho temporarily halting all activities due to health concerns. The group debuted on October 24, 20218 under KQ Entertainment. Recently the group leader of the Utopia singers Hongjoong, was seen attending the Paris Fashion Week. Hongjoong, who is the brand ambassador for Balmain, was present at the event unveiling the company's SS24 collection during Paris Fashion Week. Meanwhile, ATEEZ published their popular album THE WORLD EP. 2: OUTLAW on June 26.

