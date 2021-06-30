ATEEZ to feature in '2021 Pepsi x Starship K Pop Campaign'; Wooyoung immortalised as a webtoon character?

ATEEZ are featuring as the next artists for '2021 Pepsi x Starship K-Pop Campaign'. Read on to find out.

It has been an exciting year for the supergroup ATEEZ and it is just the beginning! The talented and charismatic Gen 4 stars made a grand comeback with their sixth mini-album ZERO: FEVER Part.2 accompanied by its fiery title track, Fireworks (I'm The One). Not just that, the supergroup will be releasing their first Japanese-original track called ‘Dreamers’. The single album will also have the song ‘Blue Summer’ and the acoustic version of ‘Still Here’. The single ‘Dreamers’ will be the fifth ending song for the ongoing anime series ‘Digimon Adventure’.

But they have some exciting ventures outside of the music as well! ATEEZ members are featuring as the next artists for the '2021 Pepsi x Starship K-Pop Campaign'! Yes, you read it right. On June 30, Starship Entertainment revealed the teaser video above, letting fans know ATEEZ are the next ones up for the label's ongoing music project with Pepsi. The project recently featured Soyu and IZ*ONE's "ZERO: ATTITUDE". In the brief teaser video, we can see how ATEEZ's flaming and charismatic personalities perfectly juxtaposes with the coolness of Pepsi! The campaign looks amazing and we cannot wait to watch what's next in store for us!

Check out the teaser video below:

Meanwhile, hawk-eyed ATINYs have noticed that a character in a popular webtoon shares a rather uncanny resemblance with Wooyoung! Yes, that's right, the webtoon in question is The World They’re Dating In, which has become a hot topic of discussion on the internet because of its similarity with ATEEZ's Wooyoung and that's not all the webtoon character is even named, Woo Youngrak! Fans have already begun trending memes pointing out the similarities between the two doppelgangers! That's not all, Wooyoung is aware of the similarities himself and well now we can imagine a K-drama based on the said webtoon with Wooyoung as the lead! Producers, please take notes!

