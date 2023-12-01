ATEEZ flaunt chaotic brilliance with confidence in comeback music video, Crazy Form; WATCH

ATEEZ has finally made their long-awaited comeback, unveiling the music video for Crazy Form. Flaunting their confident and chaotic brilliance, ATEEZ introduces this title track from their latest album, THE WORLD EP.FIN: WILL also mark their 2nd EP release.

ATEEZ unveil the music video for Crazy Form, the title track from THE WORLD EP.FIN: WILL

ATEEZ, the powerhouse in the K-pop scene, has officially marked their return with the release of their highly-anticipated studio album, THE WORLD EP.FIN: WILL, along with the captivating music video for its title track, Crazy Form.

Described as a dancehall-inspired song fused with Afrobeat rhythms, Crazy Form signifies a fresh musical chapter for ATEEZ, showcasing their distinct sound and performance style. In the music video, the group transforms into rebellious figures navigating a futuristic world, igniting chaos and intrigue.

The album, THE WORLD EP.FIN: WILL, boasts an impressive collection of 12 tracks, including mesmerizing titles like We Know, Emergency, ARRIBA, Silver Light, and Crescent Part.2, Dreamy Day, MATZ, It's You, Youth, Everything, and FIN: WILL. Notably, all eight members of ATEEZ have contributed as writers and composers, marking a significant milestone for the group. Additionally, this album introduces unit songs for the first time since the group's debut, promising a diverse and immersive musical experience for fans.

Check out the music video here.

ATEEZ continues to push boundaries, merging various musical elements while showcasing their artistic versatility. With their latest release, the group not only reaffirms their musical prowess but also solidifies their status as trendsetters in the global music landscape. Fans eagerly await to embark on this exhilarating musical journey crafted by ATEEZ in THE WORLD EP.FIN: WILL.

ATEEZ teased Crazy Form while presenting the MAMA Cinematic Stage in collaboration with Ryu Seung Ryong

ATEEZ, the trailblazing K-pop sensation, left fans buzzing with anticipation as they teased their latest track, Crazy Form, during their dazzling performance at MAMA 2023. Collaborating with esteemed actor Ryu Seung Ryong, ATEEZ set the stage on fire with a special cinematic performance that melded the group's signature worldview, thespian prowess of Ryu Seung Ryong portraying drama characters, and cinematic elements, promising an unparalleled artistic spectacle.

The electrifying showcase combined a medley of hits, including Ready or Not, Bouncy (K-Hot Chilli Peppers), Weeoo, and the much-awaited Crazy Form. The synergy between ATEEZ's magnetic energy and Ryu Seung Ryong's versatile acting prowess elevated the performance, creating an immersive visual and auditory experience for viewers.

The collaborative stage, featuring a fusion of ATEEZ's musical artistry and Ryu Seung Ryong's dramatic flair, captivated audiences with its high-quality production and innovative storytelling. The incorporation of Spiceez On The Move further added an element of surprise, leaving fans in awe of the seamless integration of diverse musical styles and theatrical elements.

Watch the captivating performance here.

Advertisement

ATEEZ continues to captivate global audiences, showcasing their multifaceted talents and pushing creative boundaries. With their MAMA 2023 performance, ATEEZ once again proved their ability to deliver unforgettable, boundary-defying entertainment that resonates with fans worldwide.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: MAMA Awards 2023: SEVENTEEN, Somi, MAMA special stages and more; 10+ must-watch acts