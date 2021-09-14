ATEEZ to guest on 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook' on THIS date; Make big strides with 'ZERO: FEVER Part 3'

ATEEZ will be making their first guest appearance as a full group on KBS2's 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook'! ATEEZ members will be attending a recording for 'Sketchbook' this afternoon, performing their comeback title track 'Deja Vu'. ATEEZ's 'Sketchbook' episode will air on September 17 at 11:25 pm KST (7:55 am IST).

Back in June of this year, ATEEZ members Yunho, Seonghwa and San greeted 'Sketchbook' viewers as members of the fictional boy group Sparkling, and also performed a "cover dance" of ATEEZ's 'The Real'. Meanwhile, ATEEZ is making big strides with their latest comeback 'ZERO: FEVER Part 3'. 'ZERO: FEVER Part.3' hit number 1 on the Worldwide iTunes Album chart after its release. While this is an accomplishment on its own, that’s not all: It’s the third album from the group to reach the number 1 on this chart this year, making them the only k-pop artist to have three albums reach this peak in 2021! On top of this, all six songs on 'ZERO: FEVER Part.3' are trending on the Worldwide iTunes Song chart as well!

ATEEZ is now the only K-pop group to reach number 1 on the Worldwide iTunes Album Chart with three albums this year. Their other two albums to reach number 1 - 'ZERO: FEVER Part.2' and 'Dreamers' came out on March 1 and July 28 of this year respectively.

Not just that, The album had already broken records for the group in terms of pre-order sales, which was over 810,000 before the album was even released. The first day sales on Hanteo have been announced for 'ZERO: FEVER Part.3' and the total came to 144,821 units sold.

While the record for their first-day sales is still held by their previous album, 'ZERO: FEVER Part.2' (with 155,930 units sold), this accomplishment makes ATEEZ one of only three 4th Gen K-pop groups to have multiple albums sell over 140,000 copies on the first day on Hanteo! Congratulations to ATEEZ on this accomplishment!

