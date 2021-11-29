ATEEZ to hold a live call with fans called 'Deep in ATEEZ' on THIS date

Global fan community platform UNIVERSE will host a 1:1 Live Call event called 'Deep in ATEEZ' on Saturday, December 4 at 5 pm KST (1:30 pm IST). UNIVERSE Live Call is an online fan event where artists and fans can make one-on-one video calls and is receiving enthusiastic responses from global fans.

ATINYs who wish to participate in ATEEZ's live call 'Deep in ATEEZ' can select members who wish to make video calls and apply on the Universe app. UNIVERSE will provide a total of 240 participants, 30 for each member.

Meanwhile, ATEEZ has officially unveiled the first concept photo for their upcoming title song, 'Turbulence'. The members are lined in order in what looks like a graduation photo. The members give off classic vintage vibes in the black and white photo with different phrases written on their sashes. In another concept photo, the members are posing in a classroom looking handsome in uniforms. The poster has only raised our expectations for ATEEZ's new comeback album 'ZERO: FEVER EPILOGUE'.

You can check out the poster below:

Previously, ATEEZ surprised fans by dropping a teaser announcing 'ZERO: FEVER EPILOGUE UPON THE NEW WORLD.' The teaser image shows a blue-violet painted sky with eight paper planes flying in the sky. Two planes conjoin to form the letters 'E' in 'ATEEZ's logo'. The caption is titled 'UPON THE NEW WORLD' which could allude to a post-pandemic, parallel world. This could indicate that the eight members are ready to begin a new chapter and experience new things in their lives.

They next unveiled the promotional map for 'ZERO: FEVER EPILOGUE' with a neat green diary background, question marks everywhere, along with a full schedule of group concept photos to be released starting November 29, individual concept images of eight members, tracklist, MV teaser videos and highlight medley, stimulate curiosity. 'ZERO: FEVER EPILOGUE' releases on December 10 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: ATEEZ tease their awaited album ‘ZERO: FEVER EPILOGUE’ with a comeback schedule poster

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.