ATEEZ' Hongjoong & Seonghwa star in fresh and sunny teasers for upcoming comeback 'ZERO: FEVER Part.3'

We are only a couple of weeks away from ATEEZ's highly-anticipated comeback and every update is raising our excitement! Previously, ATEEZ shared a teaser image announcing the details of the ‘ZERO: FEVER Part.3’ comeback and hours later shared the promotion map for it. They have also shared a stunning navy-blue group concept photo, revealing the handsome visuals of the members.

Now, ATEEZ's Hongjoong and Seonghwa star in the first set of individual concept photos for 'ZERO: FEVER Part.3’! Hongjoong and Seonghwa star in fresh and sunny individual teasers for the 'Eternal Sunshine' concept for their forthcoming album. Hongjoong is seen sporting a white fur headband on a colourful sweater. Hongjoong is also seen sporting a cute bandaid on his index finger. On the other hand, Seonghwa is seen wearing an aqua-blue 'marine' themed jacket complimenting his blue coloured hair and a flower earpiece!

You can check out the colourful photos below:

ATEEZ's upcoming album 'ZERO: FEVER Part.3' seems to be the continuation of their previous album 'ZERO: FEVER Part.2' with the colourful theme. However, with their new album 'ZERO: FEVER Part.3' fans can expect two distinct concept themes with the sunny and vibrant 'Eternal Sunshine' version and the sensuous and pizzazz 'Deja Vu' version as well. ATEEZ will be making a comeback on September 13 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: ATEEZ members share the first group concept photo from their upcoming album 'ZERO: FEVER Part.3'

ATINYs, are you excited for ATEEZ's comeback? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.