ATEEZ is making it WORK in eccentric teaser for lead track’s music video from upcoming album GOLDEN HOUR: Part 1

ATEEZ is set to make a blazing comeback this summer with their new album that was announced previously GOLDEN HOUR: Part 1.

Just moments ago they unveiled an interesting and fun teaser for their upcoming title track WORK’s music video. The teaser promises an interesting concept for the music video.

ATEEZ is ready to make it WORK in a quirky and amusing teaser for the music video

ATEEZ will be dropping their title track WORK on May 31, 2024, at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST). The song will be the lead track of their upcoming 10th mini-album GOLDEN HOUR: part 1.

The teaser begins with the youngest member Jongho’s head popping out from earth as he looks around fanatically at the people surrounding him. We then see that it is none other than the remaining ATEEZ members surrounding him and suddenly while buried in the sand Jongho starts playing WORK track’s music on a flute.

The main hook of the song 'Got to Work' plays in the back as all ATEEZ members dressed in stylish ensembles nod their heads to the tune while holding shovels. The teaser undoubtedly adds to the excitement of the track while teasing an eccentric concept for the music video.

Watch ATEEZ getting ready to top it up a notch in the eccentric WORK music video teaser here:

Know more about ATEEZ

ATEEZ has emerged to become one of the most influential boy groups in the K-pop scene. The eight-member group is made up of San, Mingi, Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, Wooyoung and Jongho. ATEEZ marked its debut with the release of its first EP TREASURE EP. 1: All to Zero on October 24, 2018.

ATEEZ recently set the stage ablaze at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

Music Festival 2024. They became the first K-pop boy group to perform on the Coachella stage.

ATEEZ is known for making bopping tracks like BOUNCY, Crazy Form, HALAZIA, Deja Vu, and many more. So unsurprisingly expectations are high for WORK. Meanwhile, their concepts are interesting and full of power so, fans are hoping WORK and GOLDEN HOUR: Part 1 will be even more bigger and banging.

