ATEEZ joins BTS as the only K-pop boy group to reach top 10 of UK’s Official Albums Chart with new release

As per the British Official Charts on June 23rd, ATEEZ's ninth mini album THE WORLD EP. 2: OUTLAW, which came out on June 16th, came in at number 10 on the main chart, the Official Album Chart Top 100. The second K-pop boy band to garner attention, ATEEZ is the first to appear on the UK Official Albums Chart in 2023, which ranks based on physical album sales, downloads, and streaming figures in the UK for a week. BTS had previously accomplished this feat.

ATEEZ’s activities:

ATEEZ went on tour in 2022 with THE FELLOWSHIP: BEGINNING OF THE END, as well as THE FELLOWSHIP: BREAK THE WALL in the UK. London was where the events took place. World-renowned artists like The Beatles, David Bowie, Beyonce, and Billie Eilish have held concerts there previously, proving their popularity. In addition, the exhibit Hallyu! opened in September of last year. At the request of the organizers, the stage costumes for I'm The One and INCEPTION by ATEEZ were displayed at the exhibition of Korean Wave or Hallyu. By personally visiting the museum and appreciating the exhibition in time for their concert in London, ATEEZ went beyond K-pop and made the status of K-culture.

THE WORLD EP. 2: OUTLAW’ achievements:

The 9th mini album by ATEEZ, THE WORLD EP.2: OUTLAW's first week's sales of 1.52 million copies of the album set a new record. 1 on the iTunes Top Albums Chart in 36 countries and the Japanese Oricon Daily Album Chart so far, where it has won the top spot twice and received support from hotter-than-ever K-pop fans. There are eight members of ATEEZ: San, Mingi, Wooyoung, Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, and Jongho On October 24, 2018, thAey made their debut with the extended play (EP) Treasure EP.1: All To Zero. They have established themselves as a 4th Generation K-pop group thanks to their explosive choreography, talented vocals, and amazing raps.

ALSO READ: Indian artist Badshah clarifies lyrics mentioning BTS in latest track Issa Vibe after fans criticize him

Advertisement