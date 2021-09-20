ATEEZ joins as the fifth artist on THIS chart with ‘ZERO: FEVER Part. 3’

ATEEZ is back on the charts with another record-breaking album! On September 20 KST, Hanteo Charts announced that ATEEZ’s seventh mini-album ‘ZERO: FEVER part.3’ sold over 6,65,350 copies in the first week of its release, that is, from September 13 to September 19. With this ATEEZ became the boy group with the fifth-highest first-week sales in Hanteo Charts history!

The group now shares a position in the top five alongside BTS, SEVENTEEN, NCT DREAM and EXO. ‘ZERO: FEVER Part.3’ sold more than double of ATEEZ’s previous album ‘ZERO: FEVER Part.2’s first week sales.

Along with this, ATEEZ’s latest album also became the 20th highest first-week seller on the charts amongst all K-pop albums, ranking only behind the albums by BTS, SEVENTEEN, NCT DREAM, EXO, EXO’s Baekhyun, BLACKPINK’s Lisa and BLACKPINK.

ATEEZ’s highly anticipated release marked a huge success for the group. The album consists of not one but two title tracks ‘Deja Vu’ and ‘Eternal Sunshine’. Both the songs received a lot of love from fans all across the globe and lived up to everyone’s expectations.

‘Eternal Sunshine’ is a song about living in the moment and enjoying every second of your life. The song is a high-end pop single reflecting the positive aspects of youth and giving fans hope for a joyful future ahead of the pandemic.

The second title song ‘Deja Vu’ is also packed with energy and high-end rhythms while the lyrics are about feeling attracted to a powerful being.

On September 17, ATEEZ stunned fans with their incredible performance on KBS’ talk show 'Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook'. Along with performing songs from the album, the members also covered ‘STAY’ by The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber.

What is your favourite song from ‘ZERO: FEVER Part .3’? Let us know in the comments below.