ATEEZ: KQ Entertainment reveals firm legal action against sasaengs who allegedly used GPS location trackers

ATEEZ’s agency KQ Entertainment discovered a location tracking device on the work vehicles of the boy group in October of last year. Following this, a statement was shared on the group’s official fan cafe where the company promised to take strict legal action against those responsible. The matter was also taken to investigation officials after being reported to police and the agency said that strong legal action against the offender/s will be carried out as punishment.

On August 26, via another notice on the official fan cafe it was revealed that the perpetrators of the privacy invasion of their agency’s artists, ATEEZ, were caught. No leniency or settlement was awarded to the culprits to set an example and avoid such illegal and dangerous actions in the future. A civil lawsuit has also been planned against the offenders.

Read KQ Entertainment’s full statement below.

“<Legal Action Results and update on ATEEZ Privacy Invasion Case>

Hello. This is KQ Entertainment.

As notified, the company has taken legal action regarding the privacy invasion case on ATEEZ.

The defendant asked for leniency. However, the company has not agreed to any leniency or settlement to prevent further damage and set a precedent for those who think of downplaying privacy violation offenses.

The defendant has been found guilty under the Protection and Use of the Location Information Act. We want to inform you that the company will file an additional civil suit against the accused for other offenses.

We remind you to refrain from trying to find or track the artists’ personal information and non-official schedules.

Once again, we would like to thank the fans for their continuous love and support to our artists.

Thank you.”

