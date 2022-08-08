ATEEZ lands their career high no. 3 spot on the Billboard 200 chart with EP ‘THE WORLD EP.1 : MOVEMENT’

ATEEZ has officially become only the 5th K-pop boy group in history to score a top 3 album on the Billboard 200 chart. Atinys, it's time to be more proud than ever of our 8 boys who are marching right ahead with an unprecedented career growth. Breaking a personal record, ATEEZ’s latest album has ranked No.3 on Billboard 200.

Released on July 29, 2022, along with the uber-popular and fabulous title track ‘Guerrilla‘, ATEEZ’s ‘THE WORLD EP.1 : MOVEMENT’ has hit its mark with audiences. According to the latest Billboard chart updates released on August 7 local time, ATEEZ’s album grabbed the 3rd spot on the list, a massive 70 spot jump from their last release which saw them at No.73. This is the group’s third appearance on the chart and the highest, as ‘ZERO : FEVER Part.3’ and ‘ZERO : FEVER EPILOGUE’ peaked at No. 42 and No. 73 respectively.

With this, ATEEZ is only the 5th K-pop boy group to have a Top 3 release, joining the likes of BTS, SuperM, NCT 127, and Stray Kids. This further strengthens the belief that ATEEZ is well on its way to become one of the most loved and celebrated acts in K-pop. The 8 member team released ‘THE WORLD EP.1 : MOVEMENT’, an EP with seven fantastic tracks that cover their wide range of talents. The title track ‘Guerrilla’ has gathered over 20 million views since its release on July 29 and continues to showcase the group’s power packed performance.

This is ATEEZ’s first album to land a Top 10 debut on the chart and the first entry of this year. Knowing that the group is always ready to shell out smash hits, fans can expect more fun at the hands of the boys.

