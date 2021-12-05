ATEEZ look amazing in the retro and kitsch outfits for ‘ZERO: FEVER EPILOGUE’ concept photo

In the published photo, ATEEZ drew attention by naturally blending into unusual retro fashion while wearing clothes with a warm atmosphere with a sense of the season. In particular, by attaching stationery such as clips and memo papers to clothes, they added kitsch charm to create a pictorial picture.

Above the members' heads, the title 'Fashion THE REAL Excitement: Heung VER' is floating, and the 'cool' logo design reminiscent of a dancer in particular enhances the perfection of the concept photo. 'Fashion' is a song performed in the final contest of Mnet's 'Kingdom: Legendary War', and contains the message of 'Let's go on the path we set with the right beliefs of passion and humility'.

At that time, ATEEZ, who delivered the healthy purpose of the contest by enjoying a stage like a yard play with the former cast as well as the lion mask and the kids dancer, after the soundtrack was released through the broadcast, 'Genie', 'Bugs', and 'Worldwide iTunes Songs' Chart' and 'Billboard World Digital Song Sales Chart' were ranked on domestic and international charts and received a lot of love. In order to repay the fans who have sent such passionate love, this new album contains a more upgraded version of 'The Real', and at the same time it was selected as the double title song.

Earlier, The music video for 'Turbulence', the title song of ATEEZ's first EP 'ZERO: FEVER EPILOGUE', released at 2:30 pm IST on December 3rd, surpassed 10 million views in about 17 hours around 11 am on December 4th. In the 'Turbulence' music video, ATEEZ, who found their own runway after a chaotic wandering, delivered a message of hope to the youth and moved them. In particular, 'ZERO: FEVER EPILOGUE' received a lot of attention through the pre-release before the official release and realized its popularity both at home and abroad.

ATEEZ's first EP 'ZERO: FEVER EPILOGUE' will be released at 2:30 pm IST on December 10th.

