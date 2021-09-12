ATEEZ look bold, fearless and courageous in the awaited MV teaser for ‘Deja Vu’

On September 12, ATEEZ drops a 25 second teaser that gives fans a sneak peek into the dark and daunting world of ‘Deja Vu’. The first shot was of all the members perched next to classy sports cars. Dressed in athleisure wear, each member looked amazing. San’s short hair, Seonghwa’s bun, Hongjoong’s red hair and everyone’s intense gaze kept the viewers gripped until the very end and left them wanting more! The title track ‘Deja Vu’ for their latest album ‘ZERO: FEVER Part 3’ will be released on September 13th at 2:30 PM IST.

On September 11th, ATEEZ released the music video teaser for 'Eternal Sunshine', one of the double title songs of their new album 'ZERO: FEVER Part.3. The music video teaser, which begins with Yunho and Yeosang looking out the window while running in the subway, captures the shining image of ATEEZ as the lyrics say, 'Shine like eternal sunshine'. Afterwards, ATEEZ's smile, which is heading somewhere, conveys bright energy to those who see it.

In addition, ATEEZ raised expectations for the main part of the music video by implementing a point choreography under the scorching sun with a palm tree in the background. In particular, the video ends with the pair choreography of San and Woo-young, who lifted hands with each other, adding freshness, depicting the eternal hope for a fleeting youth. Recently, ATEEZ broke through 810,000 pre-orders for their new album and released the highlight medley of the b-side songs. On Twitter, 'ATEEZ No Skips' and 'ATEEZ BEST ALBUM' were ranked in the top 10 trending worldwide, and ATEEZ's team slogan ' 8 MAKES 1 TEAM' is also ranked in the world-wide top trend, proving global expectations.

