ATEEZ makes personal record with their latest release ‘THE WORLD EP.1: MOVEMENT’

On August 5, KQ Entertainment, said, “According to Hanteo Chart, a domestic album sales site, the Initial Chodong sales of ATEEZ’s ‘THE WORLD EP.1: MOVEMENT’ released on the 29th. (Based on the count from July 29 to August 4), it recorded 930,000 copies.” This is a 40% increase from the Initial Chodong sales of 666,350 copies of the 7th mini album 'ZERO: FEVER Part.3' released in September, and once again ATEEZ broke its own record.

In particular, this album by ATEEZ ranked first in Japan's Tower Records Weekly (July 25-31, tally) comprehensive album, and immediately after its release, it ranked second in the Amazon Bestseller K-Pop category in the United States and debuted in Spotify's 'Top Global Album (July according to the count) chart’ also achieved a splendid achievement. At the same time as ATEEZ's comeback, on the 2nd, SBS MTV 'The Show' and on the 3rd, MBC M's 'Show! Champion' won 1st place on music shows, proving their popularity.

Not only that, ATEEZ ranked first in the album chart in the 31st week of the Circle Chart (formerly Gaon Chart) (according to July 24-30), and also on the Physical Album Chart of Hanteo Chart from July 31 to August 4 for 5 days in a row. ATEEZ is a South Korean boy band formed by KQ Entertainment. The group consists of eight members: Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung and Jongho. They debuted on October 24, 2018, with the extended play (EP) ‘Treasure EP.1: All to Zero’. As rookies, ATEEZ won the Next Generation Award at the 2019 Golden Disc Awards and were named Worldwide Fans' Choice at both the 2019 and 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards.

