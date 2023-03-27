ATEEZ member Hongjoong addresses the group’s relatively smaller Korean fan following

In a recent interview with a popular South Korean magazine, ATEEZ members talked about a variety of things concerning the group, their music and their fanbase. The group specifically threw light on its upcoming worldwide tours and its existing global presence. When discussing international and local fan following, group leader Hongjoong got very transparent about the group’s approach to their fans. The discussion also touched upon the enormous number of international fans, over 430 thousand, that attended ATEEZ’s last few concerts.

ATEEZ’s international presence

When asked about the key factor that just have contributed to such a success, Hongjoong revealed that it was probably the group’s powerful performance, the members’ gripping expressions and captivating gestures that must have contributed to such an overwhelming response from the audience. The ATEEZ member then also addressed the group’s unique musical concepts as one of the very important factors that must have contributed to their global presence, impact and influence. The interview briefly also circled around ATEEZ’s record-breaking sales. The latter comes after the announcement that the group’s mini album WORLD EP 1: MOVEMENT recently succeeded in selling over 1 million copies.

ATEEZ’s relatively smaller fan base in South Korea

The interview finally reached a point where the discussion shifted towards ATEEZ’s relatively less prominent presence in South Korea. Group leader Hongjoong elaborated on the aforementioned question with a concise response. Hongjoong started his answer with a statement that clarified how he did not want fans to be divided on the basis of their nationality. Hongjoong then added that while the members would continue their efforts to positively contribute to their presence in South Korea, they wouldn’t exactly change anything about the way they approach their international fans.

The reason behind the latter is often revealed to be the group’s music style which is a little different from popular mainstream music. Hongjoong himself also addressed the same and revealed that even though this was the case, the group has no plans of moulding their music to fit into the taste and preferences of the general public so as to gain increased acceptance and appreciation.

