ATEEZ member Mingi takes temporary hiatus post experiencing anxiety; KQ Entertainment assures he’s recovering

Boy band ATEEZ’s member Mingi recently took a temporary hiatus from the group and all their activities after struggling with psychological anxiety.

South Korean boy band member ATEEZ’s Mingi recently took a temporary break from all activities. On November 15, ATEEZ’s agency, KQ Entertainment, released a statement via Soompi, saying that Mingi had started to experience psychological anxiety and that ATEEZ would temporarily be promoting as seven members while he took time off to recover. The full statement read: “Hello, this is KQ Entertainment. We have some unfortunate news to share about the health of ATEEZ’s Mingi. “

It continued: “Recently, Mingi had begun to experience psychological anxiety, which he had never experienced before. He discussed his symptoms with the agency and went to the hospital to get tested and diagnosed. As a result, the doctor recommended that he needed to get plenty of rest and stability.”

“After long discussions between ATEEZ, including Mingi, and the agency, it was decided that Mingi would focus on his treatment and recovering his health. Therefore, Mingi will temporarily take a hiatus from ATEEZ’s activities. ATEEZ will promote with seven members for the time being. We will announce Mingi’s return to scheduled activities only after making our decision based on careful discussions and expert opinion.”

“During his hiatus, Mingi will not participate in separate activities but instead focus on recovering his health. The agency will do everything we can to help him quickly return to full health. We ask that ATINY send their cheers and support to Mingi. Thank you.”

ALSO READ: From Mamamoo’s Hwasa to NCT’s Mark: Celebrate the Leo season with these Korean celebrities

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×