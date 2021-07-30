ATEEZ members to appear on 'Korea Travel Live Talk Show' organised by Korea Tourism Organization

ATINYs, we have some good news to share with you. ATEEZ will appear on the 'Korea Travel Live Talk Show' held by the Korea Tourism Organization. This talk show, which is held in conjunction with the '2021 Korea Tourism Expo', will introduce enthusiastic travellers to domestic travel destinations in South Korea, to increase travel and tourism within the country.

In this talk show, ATEEZ, who played an active role as a '2020 overseas culture ambassador', curated a list of their favourite domestic travel destinations like Gyeongbokgung Palace walking tour, Chicken alley tour and Hanok Village Docent tour. ATEEZ members became a hot topic of discussion amongst netizens when they wore hanbok stage costumes during the promotion of their song, 'Inception' last year. This time, they will be donning hanboks and answer fan questions during the live broadcast. The special broadcast will air tonight on July 30 at 8 pm KST (4:30 pm IST) on the Visit Korea website.

Meanwhile, KQ Entertainment has announced that San has made a full recovery. After testing negative on July 19, he was released from quarantine and left the treatment centre that he entered earlier that month. Now with Mingi joining the team again, we can expect a full group comeback by ATEEZ very soon! After all, 8 makes 1 team!

