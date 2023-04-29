ATEEZ members cosplay dangerous fugitives in mysterious concept teaser for possible summer comeback

ATEEZ set to make a comeback to the music industry in June.

ATEEZ’s comeback:

As a result of the coverage of a South Korean media outlet on April 29th, ATEEZ will release a new album and start activities in June. This comeback is about 6 months since the single album 'SPIN OFF: FROM THE WITNESS' released in December last year. ATEEZ worked hard on overseas activities last year. They held two world tours, 'THE FELLOWSHIP: BEGINNING OF THE END' and 'THE FELLOWSHIP: BREAK THE WALL' in succession, touring North America and Europe. , met 430,000 fans around the world in Japan and other places. Billboard is also paying attention to ATEEZ. Last year, with their eighth mini-album 'THE WORLD EP. This achievement is meaningful as it was achieved only with albums released in Korea. In an interview held in March, ATEEZ hinted that they were planning active domestic activities, so this comeback is attracting more attention. Meanwhile, ATEEZ will meet with fans on April 28th and 29th at the Jamsil Indoor Gymnasium in Seoul with their world tour Seoul encore concert 'THE FELLOWSHIP: BREAK THE WALL ANCHOR IN SEOUL'.

ATEEZ’s activities:

ATEEZ and Xikers will appear together on Nippon TV's 'THE DANCE DAY LIVE 2023' to be held at the Nippon Budokan on May 11 and 12. 'The Dance Day' is a program broadcast on Japan's Nihon TV, and is a super-large dance project where all Japanese dancers gather regardless of genre or ability. ATEEZ and Xikers are expected to present a special stage and make it even more enjoyable. Previously, ATEEZ released their 2nd Japanese single 'Limitless', ranking 1st on the Oricon Daily Singles Chart, 2nd on the Weekly Singles Chart, 1st on Billboard Japan's 'Hot Anime' and 6th on the 'Hot 100'. It was swept away and received a lot of love. In this way, ATEEZ and Xikers, which have attracted a lot of attention in Japan, will appear on a local program together to show chemistry as seniors and juniors of the agency.

