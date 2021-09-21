ATEEZ members debut on this week's Billboard 200 with 'ZERO: FEVER Part.3' at THIS position

ATEEZ make a smashing debut on Billboard 200 this week! On September 20, Billboard confirmed that ATEEZ’s latest EP, 'ZERO: FEVER Part.3,' had debuted at number 42 on its top 200 Albums chart. This is ATEEZ’s first time charting on the Billboard 200 and the group made an impressive debut by ranking within the top 50 for their first time.

Meanwhile, on the domestic charts, 'ZERO: FEVER Part.3' more than doubled ATEEZ’s previous first-week album sales record on Hanteo Chart to achieve the fifth-highest first-week album sales for a boy group in Hanteo history. On September 13, ATEEZ released their newest album, 'ZERO: FEVER Part.3'. They also broke their own record of initial week sales with 660,000 copies, marking themselves the sixth-highest among all K-pop groups. The album was breaking records for the group even before its release, making over 810,000 pre-order sales leading up to the release date and surpassing their last record by hundreds of thousands of sales.

It also led ATEEZ to become the first K-Pop group to have three albums reach number 1 on the Worldwide iTunes Albums chart in 2021! It ranked high on numerous other music charts, along with the title track, 'Deja Vu', and the five other songs on the album. The accomplishment even got the hashtag #ATEEZonBB200 trending on Twitter as ATINYs express how proud they are of the group! Congratulations ATEEZ!

