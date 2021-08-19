ATEEZ members to feature on Pentatonix's new single 'A Little Space'

ATEEZ is on a roll! ATEEZ members will be collaborating with the world-renowned a cappella group Pentatonix! Pentatonix hinted at the silhouettes of three mystery figures who will be featuring in their new single, 'A Little Space'. Now, according to various media outlet reports, the mystery artist featured in Pentatonix's new track is ATEEZ!

For those unversed, Pentatonix is an American a cappella group from Arlington, Texas, consisting of vocalists Scott Hoying (baritone), Mitch Grassi (tenor), Kirstin Maldonado (alto), Kevin Olusola (vocal percussion), and Matt Sallee (bass). It is revealed that Pentatonix is a fan of ATEEZ and first offered to collaborate with the group after becoming interested in their performances. Many fans also immediately raised suspicions that the silhouettes shown in Pentatonix's teaser image resembled silhouettes of ATEEZ's San, Jongho, and Yunho.

ATEEZ members are certainly on a roll. After a successful collaboration with Kim Jong Kook on their new collab album 'Season Songs' which featured the title track, 'Do You Want To Go See the Sea?' and other tracks like 'White Love' and 'Black Cat Nero'. It received a wonderful reception from fans across the world. Now, we cannot wait to see Pentatonix's new single 'A Little Space' featuring ATEEZ which is set to release on August 20.

You can check out Pentatonix's tweet below:

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: ATEEZ members to appear on 'Korea Travel Live Talk Show' organised by Korea Tourism Organization

Are you excited for the collab? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.